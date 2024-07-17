Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Sets New 1-Year High at $94.63

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $94.63 and last traded at $94.58, with a volume of 40511 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.15.

Aflac Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.57 and a 200-day moving average of $84.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,342. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aflac

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Aflac by 17.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 147,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after buying an additional 21,642 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Aflac by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Aflac by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

