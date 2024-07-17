Aion Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 17th. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $594.14 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aion has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00079215 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00021795 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00010063 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000092 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

