Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Airbnb were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB traded down $3.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,240,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,355,973. The company has a market cap of $95.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.80. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.24 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. B. Riley Financial started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Airbnb from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Airbnb

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.02, for a total transaction of $96,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 220,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,505,554.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.02, for a total transaction of $96,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,505,554.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $6,750,299.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,971,908.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 540,707 shares of company stock valued at $80,391,341. 27.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.