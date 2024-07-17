Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Shares Up 7.7%

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.76 and last traded at $27.67. 339,086 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,061,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AKRO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.13.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 30.12, a current ratio of 30.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of -0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day moving average of $22.75.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90). Research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Catriona Yale sold 2,825 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $63,958.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,988.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 2,516 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $56,962.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 250,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,885.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 2,825 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $63,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,988.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,635 shares of company stock worth $690,816 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 2,366.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Featured Stories

