Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 298,900 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the June 15th total of 283,600 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALG traded up $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.29. 4,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,653. Alamo Group has a 52-week low of $157.74 and a 52-week high of $231.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.08 and a 200-day moving average of $199.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.01. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $425.59 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alamo Group will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamo Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 9,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALG shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Alamo Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

