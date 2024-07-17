Alaska Air Group (ALK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.17. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Alaska Air Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Alaska Air Group Trading Up 5.3 %
NYSE:ALK opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $54.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.25 and its 200-day moving average is $39.86.
Alaska Air Group Company Profile
Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
