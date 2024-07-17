Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.400-1.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Alaska Air Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.500-4.500 EPS.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALK traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,458,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,173. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $54.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.60.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.82.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

