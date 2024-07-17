Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.40-1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.06. Alaska Air Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.500-4.500 EPS.

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ALK traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,458,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,173. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $54.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.60.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.17. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.82.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

