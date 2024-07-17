Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Stock Price Down 2.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.4% during trading on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $137.00 to $100.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Albemarle traded as low as $93.12 and last traded at $95.53. Approximately 791,066 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,074,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.87.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $122.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Albemarle from $159.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.32.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Albemarle

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the second quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 610.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. USCF Advisers LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.32 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.