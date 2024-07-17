Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,920,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the June 15th total of 12,090,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ACI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.45.
Get Our Latest Research Report on ACI
Insider Activity at Albertsons Companies
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 133.3% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 167.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Albertsons Companies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ACI traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.04. 3,564,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,928,489. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.49. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $19.33 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.85.
Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 68.02%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 21.52%.
Albertsons Companies Company Profile
Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Albertsons Companies
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.