Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,920,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the June 15th total of 12,090,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.45.

Insider Activity at Albertsons Companies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Albertsons Companies news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 365,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,433,793.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $493,086.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,877.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 365,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,433,793.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 133.3% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 167.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACI traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.04. 3,564,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,928,489. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.49. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $19.33 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.85.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 68.02%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

