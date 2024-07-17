Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $8,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,086,085,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,216,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,860,000 after purchasing an additional 39,243 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,747,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,117,000 after buying an additional 32,122 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,391,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,166,000 after acquiring an additional 22,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,665,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,173,000 after acquiring an additional 62,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

ARE stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.62. 687,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,468. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.73 and a 1-year high of $135.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 119.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 485.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.88.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

