Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALGN. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.50.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded up $3.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.58. The stock had a trading volume of 758,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,777. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $413.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.66.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $997.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

