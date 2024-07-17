Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the June 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allot Communications in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Allot Communications Stock Up 7.0 %

Allot Communications stock opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. Allot Communications has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $3.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $111.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 million. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 57.45% and a negative return on equity of 88.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

