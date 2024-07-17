Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,091 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.7% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,488 shares of company stock worth $21,954,455. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.62. The stock had a trading volume of 17,350,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,562,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.95. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.68 and a 52 week high of $193.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

