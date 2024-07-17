Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Alphatec from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.78.

Alphatec stock opened at $11.87 on Monday. Alphatec has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $19.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.00.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $138.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.07 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 1,767.81% and a negative net margin of 37.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 50,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $546,524.16. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 245,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,541.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,823.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 50,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $546,524.16. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 245,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,541.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in Alphatec by 5.0% in the third quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 50,353 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,655,328 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,440,000 after purchasing an additional 523,323 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,615,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $59,859,000 after purchasing an additional 80,101 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphatec by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 28,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphatec by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

