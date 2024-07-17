AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading 4.2% Higher

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.70. 4,931,323 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 35,631,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.28.

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.84.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $951.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.40 million. Research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 50.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 817.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,861 shares in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

