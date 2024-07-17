Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.15

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.15 and last traded at $26.08, with a volume of 66564 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.84.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Amerant Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average is $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $883.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $92.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

In related news, CAO Armando Fleitas sold 6,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $140,961.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $126,368.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amerant Bancorp news, COO Carlos Iafigliola sold 10,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $239,296.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Armando Fleitas sold 6,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $140,961.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $126,368.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 294,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,391 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,846,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,635,000 after purchasing an additional 99,146 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,559,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,190,000 after buying an additional 20,214 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

