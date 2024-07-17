Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,650,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Ameresco by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 793,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,128,000 after purchasing an additional 297,236 shares in the last quarter. Trustees of Princeton University acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,170,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ameresco by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,169,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,083,000 after purchasing an additional 176,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its position in Ameresco by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 255,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 126,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ameresco from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ameresco from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ameresco from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ameresco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.31.

In other news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $12,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

AMRC opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.78. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $63.19.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $298.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.38 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 4.17%. Ameresco’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

