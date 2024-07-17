American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Short Interest Down 16.1% in June

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the June 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $21,609,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,155,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,688,000 after purchasing an additional 804,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $11,176,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,081,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,858,000 after purchasing an additional 415,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,026,000 after buying an additional 293,603 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AAT traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.64. The company had a trading volume of 297,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,022. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.29. American Assets Trust has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $24.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.87.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.35). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $110.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Assets Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.56%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

