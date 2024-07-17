Analysts Set Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) PT at $129.36

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.69.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARES shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Ares Management from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $23,394,600.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,660,399.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $23,394,600.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,660,399.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.41, for a total transaction of $14,041,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,061,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 661,254 shares of company stock valued at $91,687,892 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ARES opened at $147.99 on Wednesday. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $96.00 and a 12 month high of $150.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.28 and its 200 day moving average is $132.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 66.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.88 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.82%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

