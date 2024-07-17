Analysts Set Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) Price Target at $19.06

Shares of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.06.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAY shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Paymentus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Baird R W raised shares of Paymentus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Paymentus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $105,107.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 136,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,703.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Paymentus news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $29,625.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 142,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,673,126.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $105,107.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 136,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,703.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 87.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAY. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Paymentus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Paymentus by 2,948.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paymentus during the first quarter worth $106,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paymentus during the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paymentus during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. 12.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PAY opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.79 and a beta of 1.46. Paymentus has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $25.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.86.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.75 million. Paymentus had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Equities analysts expect that Paymentus will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

