Analyzing Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) & Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) and Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Cingulate has a beta of -1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 207% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rani Therapeutics has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cingulate and Rani Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cingulate N/A N/A -$23.53 million N/A N/A Rani Therapeutics $2.72 million 73.22 -$33.97 million ($1.29) -3.06

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cingulate has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rani Therapeutics.

41.3% of Cingulate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.2% of Rani Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of Cingulate shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 53.3% of Rani Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cingulate and Rani Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cingulate 0 2 1 0 2.33 Rani Therapeutics 0 0 6 1 3.14

Cingulate presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,233.04%. Rani Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $12.29, suggesting a potential upside of 211.03%. Given Cingulate’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cingulate is more favorable than Rani Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Cingulate and Rani Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cingulate N/A N/A -448.18% Rani Therapeutics N/A -107.61% -49.87%

Summary

Rani Therapeutics beats Cingulate on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cingulate

Cingulate Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders intended for children, adolescents, and adults. It also focuses on developing CTx-2103 for the treatment of anxiety disorders. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Kansas.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics for patients, physicians, and healthcare systems in the United States. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including oligonucleotides, peptides, proteins, and antibodies. Its product pipeline includes RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody that is in preclinical studies to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-111, an ustekinumab biosimilar for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions. Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

