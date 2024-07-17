Anderson Wittekind William Sells 14,896 Shares of Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB) Stock

Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Anderson Wittekind William sold 14,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $22,492.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 897,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,600.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Anderson Wittekind William also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 9th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 4,630 shares of Renovaro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $7,083.90.

On Friday, July 5th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 60,000 shares of Renovaro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $93,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Anderson Wittekind William sold 50,000 shares of Renovaro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $75,500.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Anderson Wittekind William sold 60,000 shares of Renovaro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $93,600.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 14,671 shares of Renovaro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $22,006.50.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 20,000 shares of Renovaro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $31,600.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 50,000 shares of Renovaro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $79,000.00.

Renovaro Stock Performance

Shares of RENB opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. Renovaro Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Renovaro ( NASDAQ:RENB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Renovaro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renovaro by 904.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,916,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526,565 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renovaro in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

About Renovaro

Renovaro Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and cancer in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes RENB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; RENB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and RENB-HB-01, a gene therapy curative treatment for HBV.

