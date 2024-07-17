Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Short Interest Update

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the June 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANEB opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of -0.99. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $4.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.55.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that Anebulo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. The company's lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.

