AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.86 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 60.21%. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. AngioDynamics updated its FY25 guidance to ($0.42)-($0.38) EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to -0.420–0.380 EPS.

AngioDynamics Price Performance

Shares of ANGO opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.66. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $9.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average of $6.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

