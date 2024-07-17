Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.66 and last traded at $5.76. 392,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,169,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Annexon from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Annexon from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

The stock has a market cap of $542.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.18.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Annexon, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANNX. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Annexon in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,780,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Annexon by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 8,061,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359,793 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Annexon in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Annexon by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Annexon in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

