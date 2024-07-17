Antero Resources Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) – Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Antero Resources in a report released on Thursday, July 11th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.50%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AR. StockNews.com raised Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.08.

AR stock opened at $31.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 158.25 and a beta of 3.40. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $36.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.79.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,377 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $581,383.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $336,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,654.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $581,383.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,377 shares of company stock worth $16,326,084 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1,311.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

