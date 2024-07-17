Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Receives “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,065 ($26.78) price target on the mining company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.94% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.45) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,520 ($32.68) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,700 ($22.05) to GBX 1,850 ($23.99) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,725 ($22.37) to GBX 1,685 ($21.85) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,833.75 ($23.78).
View Our Latest Stock Report on Antofagasta
Antofagasta Price Performance
Antofagasta Company Profile
Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Antofagasta
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.