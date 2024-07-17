Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.29.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $124.00 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $77.11 and a one year high of $124.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.40 and its 200 day moving average is $110.35. The stock has a market cap of $70.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.463 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 324.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 496,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,576,000 after purchasing an additional 379,589 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,742,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,375,000 after purchasing an additional 24,925 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 185.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,721,000 after purchasing an additional 99,300 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 51.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 75,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

