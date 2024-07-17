Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD) Short Interest Update

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,600,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the June 15th total of 16,700,000 shares. Approximately 18.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Digital

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Applied Digital by 427.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,337,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945,559 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 415.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 4,168,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,097,000 after buying an additional 3,359,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Digital by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,176,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,434,000 after buying an additional 2,547,485 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Applied Digital by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,426,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after buying an additional 1,163,247 shares during the period. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Applied Digital by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,928,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,216,000 after buying an additional 940,075 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Applied Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ APLD opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67. Applied Digital has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $11.07. The firm has a market cap of $934.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

About Applied Digital

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.