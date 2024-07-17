Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $275.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $240.00 to $275.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMAT. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays upgraded Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.84.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMAT

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AMAT opened at $245.84 on Monday. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $255.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total value of $12,458,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 458,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,223,763.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total value of $12,458,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 458,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,223,763.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,827 shares of company stock worth $21,382,560. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 96.6% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.