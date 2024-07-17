AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Stock Price Down 8.3%

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $79.35 and last traded at $79.39. Approximately 2,507,325 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 4,196,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.53.

APP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.72.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.86.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 51.55% and a net margin of 16.46%. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 118,839 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total transaction of $10,784,639.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,641,531 shares in the company, valued at $693,468,938.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 118,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total transaction of $10,784,639.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,641,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,468,938.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 4,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $330,666.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,892.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,857,726 shares of company stock worth $1,489,251,374 in the last three months. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,099,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,453 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,488,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at $165,057,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in AppLovin by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,890,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,240 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter valued at $195,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

