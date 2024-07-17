Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW) Short Interest Down 12.1% in June

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the June 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Arbe Robotics Price Performance

Shares of Arbe Robotics stock opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. Arbe Robotics has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Hong Kong, Sweden, Germany, the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

