Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW) Short Interest Down 12.1% in June

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the June 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Arbe Robotics Price Performance
Shares of Arbe Robotics stock opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. Arbe Robotics has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19.
Arbe Robotics Company Profile
