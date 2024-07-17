Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,611,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $788,086,000 after buying an additional 58,862 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,800,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,614,000 after purchasing an additional 693,608 shares during the period. Davis Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 441.7% during the fourth quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,500,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,907,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,054,000 after purchasing an additional 99,329 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.8 %

ACGL traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.87. 1,049,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,801. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $72.85 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.87.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

