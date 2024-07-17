Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stake Reduced by Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP cut its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 601.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,500,000 after acquiring an additional 121,206 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 205,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after purchasing an additional 46,089 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after buying an additional 14,233 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 201,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,945,000 after buying an additional 48,587 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,385,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,887,000 after buying an additional 478,570 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,636. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.51. The stock has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $72.85 and a 1-year high of $103.79.

Insider Activity

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.87.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

