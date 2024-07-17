Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Short Interest Up 17.4% in June

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,610,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the June 15th total of 4,780,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com cut Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.
Get Our Latest Report on Arcos Dorados
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcos Dorados
Arcos Dorados Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:ARCO opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. Arcos Dorados has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21.
Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 38.57%. Arcos Dorados’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.
Arcos Dorados Company Profile
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.
