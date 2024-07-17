Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Short Interest Up 17.4% in June

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,610,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the June 15th total of 4,780,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 35.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 60,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARCO opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. Arcos Dorados has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 38.57%. Arcos Dorados’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

