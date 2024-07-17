Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $4.10 to $3.95. The stock had previously closed at $3.80, but opened at $3.64. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Ardagh Metal Packaging shares last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 169,924 shares.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AMBP. Citigroup cut their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.10 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

Institutional Trading of Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Down 4.7 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBP. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter worth about $9,360,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,582,000. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 548.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,756,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,000 shares in the last quarter. Sona Asset Management US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,288,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.62.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 55.91% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.05%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -285.69%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

