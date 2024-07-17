Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $432.00 at KeyCorp

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $349.00 to $432.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.40% from the company’s current price.

ANET has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.83.

ANET traded down $16.46 on Wednesday, reaching $341.77. 919,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,288. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $327.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.37. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $149.10 and a 52-week high of $376.50. The company has a market cap of $107.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $105,888.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $70,543.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $105,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,076 shares of company stock valued at $68,928,479 in the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 872.7% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 3,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

