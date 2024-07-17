Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of ARM from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ARM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,800,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the 4th quarter valued at $665,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARM by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 256,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,110,000 after buying an additional 83,400 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of ARM by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARM opened at 178.77 on Wednesday. ARM has a twelve month low of 46.50 and a twelve month high of 188.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 144.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is 120.34.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.30 by 0.06. ARM had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of 928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 865.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ARM will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

