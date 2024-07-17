Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $11.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.09% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Up 2.3 %

AHH opened at $11.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.15. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 131.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $61.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Armada Hoffler Properties

In related news, Director Dennis H. Gartman purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $49,905.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at $238,279.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric E. Apperson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $463,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,867 shares in the company, valued at $624,318.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis H. Gartman purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $49,905.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,279.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 224.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter worth about $167,000. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

