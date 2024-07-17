ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Short Interest Down 7.0% in June

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the June 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
ArrowMark Financial Stock Performance
Shares of BANX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.30. 11,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,762. ArrowMark Financial has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average is $18.50.
ArrowMark Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%.
About ArrowMark Financial
ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.
