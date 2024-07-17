ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Short Interest Down 7.0% in June

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the June 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ArrowMark Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BANX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.30. 11,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,762. ArrowMark Financial has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average is $18.50.

ArrowMark Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%.

Institutional Trading of ArrowMark Financial

About ArrowMark Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new stake in ArrowMark Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ArrowMark Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ArrowMark Financial during the first quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ArrowMark Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 229,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

