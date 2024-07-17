ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Down 9.9%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) shares dropped 9.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $945.00 and last traded at $962.56. Approximately 2,039,583 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,129,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,068.19.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,083.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,006.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $935.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,668,386,000 after purchasing an additional 572,996 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth about $542,710,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,921,000 after acquiring an additional 294,784 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 48,040.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,202,000 after acquiring an additional 245,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 11,084.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 246,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,784,000 after acquiring an additional 243,850 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

