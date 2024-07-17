Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Short Interest Update

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Aspen Pharmacare Stock Performance

APNHY stock opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. Aspen Pharmacare has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $13.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average of $11.53.

About Aspen Pharmacare

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty and branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anesthetics, muscle relaxants, and topical agents under the Anaesthetics brand; and a range of injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

