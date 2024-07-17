Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Short Interest Update

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Aspen Pharmacare Stock Performance
APNHY stock opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. Aspen Pharmacare has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $13.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average of $11.53.
About Aspen Pharmacare
