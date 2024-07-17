Astar (ASTR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $33.36 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Astar token can now be bought for approximately $0.0802 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Astar has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar. Astar has a total market capitalization of $562.95 million and approximately $33.36 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Astar

Astar launched on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,166,675,873 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,017,452,443 tokens. The official website for Astar is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

