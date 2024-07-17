AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in AT&T by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on T shares. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.85.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.16. 37,963,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,292,945. The stock has a market cap of $137.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.37.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

