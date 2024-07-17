Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 3,864 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SKYY. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8,785.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 311,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,342,000 after acquiring an additional 308,360 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,468,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,788,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,162,000 after acquiring an additional 24,473 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after acquiring an additional 20,028 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of SKYY stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.34. The stock had a trading volume of 101,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,938. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.93. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $70.42 and a one year high of $97.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

