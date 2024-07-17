Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 5,546 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $5,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,188,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,440,000 after acquiring an additional 334,603 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,409,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,222,000 after purchasing an additional 149,162 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,934,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,201,000 after purchasing an additional 154,571 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,519,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,907,000 after purchasing an additional 124,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 2,092,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,983,000 after purchasing an additional 119,325 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

IQLT stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.87. 670,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,876. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $40.69.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

