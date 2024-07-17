Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 7,708 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 58.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2,772.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,186 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,923.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 381,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,344,000 after buying an additional 372,386 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,640,000 after buying an additional 35,520 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 311,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,649,000 after buying an additional 57,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 155,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,211,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VPU traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $153.05. The stock had a trading volume of 195,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,554. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $118.81 and a 1-year high of $158.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.85.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

