Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $8,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FREL. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 132,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 39,674 shares during the period. Forte Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 69,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 42,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,348,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

FREL traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.04. 187,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,456. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12-month low of $21.24 and a 12-month high of $27.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.37.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

