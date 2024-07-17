Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 1,186 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,069,000 after purchasing an additional 20,519 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded down $3.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.63. 136,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,762. The stock has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.27. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $187.49 and a 52-week high of $259.33.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.